Next Century Growth Investors LLC Takes Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 322,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,161,000. Axonics makes up 2.0% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Axonics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Axonics during the 4th quarter worth $38,882,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 374,160 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after acquiring an additional 340,405 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after acquiring an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 49.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after acquiring an additional 155,197 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Activity at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,544,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,178.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,241. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axonics Trading Up 1.0 %

AXNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

AXNX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,596. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.