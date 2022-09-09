NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $8.96

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.96, but opened at $9.34. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 7,961 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 204,255 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,950,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

