NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $121.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

NKE stock opened at $108.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.84. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

