Nimiq Reaches One Day Volume of $599,110.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and approximately $599,110.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000190 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,332,518,436 coins and its circulating supply is 9,765,518,436 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser.The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain.Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached.”

