Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255,282 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.32% of NIO worth $112,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of NIO by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 941,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 217,843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 385.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 969,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,613,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.02. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

