NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
NIO Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE NIO opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. NIO has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $44.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NIO by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NIO by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.