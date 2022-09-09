NIO (NYSE:NIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NIO Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE NIO opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. NIO has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $44.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NIO by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NIO by 459.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO Company Profile

NIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

