NitroEX Price Up 1.1% This Week (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, NitroEX has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NitroEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NitroEX has a market capitalization of $633,550.37 and $33,016.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.36 or 0.99830966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00039150 BTC.

NitroEX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official website is www.nitroex.io. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NitroEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NitroEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

