Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.07. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

