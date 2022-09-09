NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €14.43 ($14.72) and last traded at €14.62 ($14.92). Approximately 48,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.66 ($14.96).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is €18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.07. The firm has a market cap of $465.83 million and a P/E ratio of 11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.71.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

