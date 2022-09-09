North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 50,000 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$790,000.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.30 per share, with a total value of C$292,161.24.

On Wednesday, August 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$295,710.02.

On Monday, August 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,378.45.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.59 per share, with a total value of C$278,638.44.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$273,336.28.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.73 per share, with a total value of C$281,331.54.

On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.23 per share, with a total value of C$290,820.42.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$416.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.37. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$13.55 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.41.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

