North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNWWF traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. North West has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.54.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

