North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of North West from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

North West Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NNWWF stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 718. North West has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

