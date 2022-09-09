Novus Capital (OTCMKTS:NOVSU) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Novus Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:NOVSU – Get Rating) were up 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.
Novus Capital Stock Up 9.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novus Capital (NOVSU)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.