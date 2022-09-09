Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) is OLD Republic International Corp’s 6th Largest Position

OLD Republic International Corp cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 2.2% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Nucor worth $107,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 13.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,936,000 after purchasing an additional 196,156 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $142.27. 31,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average is $133.27. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

