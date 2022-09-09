NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $14.01. 5,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,212,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

