NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is American National Insurance Co.’s 8th Largest Position

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of American National Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.66. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $348.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

