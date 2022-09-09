Occam.Fi (OCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Occam.Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001668 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Occam.Fi has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $27,425.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DisciplesDAO (DCT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007499 BTC.

About Occam.Fi

Occam.Fi uses the hashing algorithm. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Buying and Selling Occam.Fi

According to CryptoCompare, "Octoin is the international platform with the maximum number of investment tools for earning the money at the crypto market. The Octoin Leaders have managed to implement the main principle of the project which is to unite the world capital for the professional influence of the crypto markets. "

