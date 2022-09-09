Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.32. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 122,230 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.
Ocugen Trading Up 4.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.
Insider Activity at Ocugen
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ocugen by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ocugen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ocugen by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocugen (OCGN)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.