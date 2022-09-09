Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.32. Ocugen shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 122,230 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $530.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

In related news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 199,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ocugen by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ocugen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ocugen by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ocugen by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

