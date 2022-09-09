Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 41,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 74,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Oculus VisionTech Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.
Oculus VisionTech Company Profile
Oculus VisionTech, Inc, a development-stage technology company, designs and markets digital watermarking services and solutions to business customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Forget-Me-Yes (FMY), a data privacy software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables secure discovery and delete requests against multiple data sources; comply trust saas suite (CTSS), a set of software tools designed to address cloud-native data management and regulatory compliant data governance; and cloud-based document protection system (Cloud-DPS) technology, a SaaS-based document management platform for tamper-proof document authentication and protection.
