Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.
OPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of OPI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,152. The firm has a market cap of $870.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.83 and a beta of 1.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Office Properties Income Trust
About Office Properties Income Trust
OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.