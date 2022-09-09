Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

OPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of OPI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,152. The firm has a market cap of $870.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.83 and a beta of 1.15. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 417,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

