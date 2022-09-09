OLD Republic International Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $76,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,520,000 after purchasing an additional 69,619 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 67,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 143.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,215. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $61.86 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

