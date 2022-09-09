OLD Republic International Corp Has $25.80 Million Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.18% of J. M. Smucker worth $25,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $139.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,875. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.09 and a one year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.