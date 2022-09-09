OLD Republic International Corp Lowers Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 736,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,411 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.09% of Dominion Energy worth $62,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,968,000 after buying an additional 51,653 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.23. 60,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

