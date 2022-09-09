OLD Republic International Corp Sells 20,334 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

OLD Republic International Corp lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the period. Evergy makes up 1.6% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.51% of Evergy worth $80,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,902. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

