OLD Republic International Corp Sells 31,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.8% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $90,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.98. The stock had a trading volume of 107,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,019. The company has a market capitalization of $238.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

