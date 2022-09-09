OLD Republic International Corp Sells 62,000 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 62,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $31,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 170,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

