Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.