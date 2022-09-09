Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.50

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $5.52. Omeros shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 692,773 shares traded.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of $339.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

