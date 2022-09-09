Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.

Onto Innovation Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 162,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,990. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

A number of brokerages recently commented on ONTO. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

