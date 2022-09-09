Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 351055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Opawica Explorations Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

