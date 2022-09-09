Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Acquired by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned about 0.64% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT opened at $11.30 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,812.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,327 shares of company stock worth $69,794. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

