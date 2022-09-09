Opium (OPIUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $791,464.59

Opium (OPIUM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $791,464.59 and $59,827.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000895 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,237.98 or 0.99880595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036235 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

OPIUM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. The official website for Opium is www.opium.network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems.”

