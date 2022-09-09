Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$245.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.43 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.19-$1.34 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Up 10.6 %

OPRT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 13,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 21.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

