OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Purchases 4,932 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $13,415.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 334,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,772.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. 95,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in OppFi by 1.2% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OppFi Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

