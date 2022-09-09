Orbs Price Tops $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $111.73 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

