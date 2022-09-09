Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 4,662 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 333.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after buying an additional 187,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,311 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,372,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,791,000 after acquiring an additional 86,849 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,846 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.45.

