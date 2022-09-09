Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 74,631 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 18.7% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $147,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VTI traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,525. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

