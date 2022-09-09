Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.07 on Friday, hitting $131.92. 37,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,102. The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $142.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

