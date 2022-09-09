Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. 10,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.