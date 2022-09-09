Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.82. The company had a trading volume of 381,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,971,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

