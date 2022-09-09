Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. 322,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,745,719. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

