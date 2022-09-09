Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 142,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

