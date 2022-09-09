Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

IWN stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $146.56. 5,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,817. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.06.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

