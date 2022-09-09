Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,761 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE remained flat at $90.27 during trading hours on Friday. 40,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

