Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,919 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $95.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.