Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 349 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.96. 22,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,361. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

