Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 11.3%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $6.89. 191,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,506,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 3,103,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,206,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

