Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $812.50.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

