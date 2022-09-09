Parachute Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $499,728.70 and $79,327.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parachute

PAR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

