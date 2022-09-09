Paramount Resources Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.17 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

